Metro Detroit weather: Muggy, hot air brings multiple upcoming thunderstorm chances

DETROIT – Temperatures are now peaking above normal, but the humidity won’t spike until the weekend.

Muggy air invades

Friday provides one more comfortable day, albeit a warm one. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Dew point temperatures remain in the 50s, which is pleasantly dry air. That means heat index readings will be negligible.

Saturday is a different story. Muggy air rolls in with similar temperatures. Expect the afternoon to feel near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s air temperature will be at that mark, so heat index readings reach the low 90s to close the weekend.

Wet heat wave

Sunday will be the first of five straight days with heat index readings in the 90s. Air temperatures will be very close to 90 all five days.

The only difference between the days will be thunderstorm chances. Sunday’s shot is slight in the afternoon. On Monday, storms look likely. Tuesday brings the highest chance of thunderstorms. Then, it’s more of a coin flip Wednesday before a dry Thursday.

