Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain chances this weekend
- Later Friday comes another shot for rain. It looks like most of us stay dry, but later in the evening a few areas mainly in the west zone could see a few showers or storms.
- Saturday is a better chance for showers and storms. First a round looks possible in the morning, then more showers and storms will try to develop in the afternoon.
- On Sunday we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two, but most look to stay dry.
Heat and humidity really building in next week
- Latest model runs suggest it’s not going to be as muggy next week, but still feeling pretty heavy out there.
- Highs reach the 90s by Monday into Tuesday, with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100.
Rain chances next week
- With the rise in the heat and humidity next week, the chance for showers and storms exist pretty much each day.
- The best chances look to be Monday and Tuesday
Other headlines
- Thursday (Aug. 12) is the first day that we will see less than 14 hours of daylight.