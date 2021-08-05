Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain chances this weekend

  • Later Friday comes another shot for rain. It looks like most of us stay dry, but later in the evening a few areas mainly in the west zone could see a few showers or storms.
  • Saturday is a better chance for showers and storms. First a round looks possible in the morning, then more showers and storms will try to develop in the afternoon.
  • On Sunday we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two, but most look to stay dry.

Heat and humidity really building in next week

  • Latest model runs suggest it’s not going to be as muggy next week, but still feeling pretty heavy out there.
  • Highs reach the 90s by Monday into Tuesday, with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100.

Rain chances next week

  • With the rise in the heat and humidity next week, the chance for showers and storms exist pretty much each day.
  • The best chances look to be Monday and Tuesday

Other headlines

  • Thursday (Aug. 12) is the first day that we will see less than 14 hours of daylight.

