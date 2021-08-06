Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity on the way

TGIF! The promised week of great summer weather sure didn’t disappoint, and we’ll end the work week with another fine day. Mostly sunny skies to start the day will become partly cloudy, and then mostly cloudy by the end of the afternoon or early evening. While most of us should remain dry today, a couple of showers or thunderstorms could make it as far east as Ingham and Jackson Counties by early evening. Highs will once again reach the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) but, with dewpoints holding in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), it won’t be a steamy heat. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:32 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:46 p.m.

A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday night, and you’ll notice the humidity starting to come up with overnight lows only in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday could potentially start dry for most of us, so plan on the morning for your outdoor recreation and chores, since showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. As always, just keep an eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather. If you’re one of the few who doesn’t yet have the nation’s best weather app, just search under “WDIV” in the app store and remember: it’s FREE. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) will feel warmer than on Friday due to the increasing humidity.

Showers and storms end Saturday evening. Steamy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be a partly cloudy, hot and steamy day, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). I think most of us will get by with a dry day, but keep in mind that when it’s this hot and humid, even a lake breeze could kick up a stray thunderstorm. So just keep an eye on the app’s radar just in case.

The hot, humid weather will stick around for most of next week…we’ll perhaps get some relief by Friday. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) and lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) means it’ll be a tough week for those without air conditioning. At least scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day, but I’m most concerned about those that develop Monday afternoon / evening, as those could be strong with torrential downpours.