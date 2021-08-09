Metro Detroit weather: Scattered storms with high heat, humidity through Monday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday afternoon, Motown.

Monday’s high heat and humidity provides the perfect recipe for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It remains warm and muggy before midnight, with a break in stormy activity until Tuesday morning. Hot and muggy weather with storm chances will be with us until the end of the workweek.

Monday afternoon is hotter than average, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move from south to north, with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

When it’s not raining, highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel like it’s in the 90s. Remember to stay cool, hydrated and healthy and keep kids and pets away from empty vehicles.

Showers and storms become more widely scattered Monday evening. This will leave mostly cloudy skies through nightfall. Temperatures will go from the 80s to the mid- and upper 70s.

Sunset is at 8:42 p.m.

It remains warm and muggy Monday night. Overnight lows will only be in the low 70s. It is best to make sure your air conditioner is working and your home is well ventilated, and to check on any neighbors in need.

Most of the overnight hours will be storm-free. However, another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible during the pre-dawn hours and for the start of the morning drive. There is a slight risk of strong to severe storms, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Sunrise is at 6:35 a.m.

Tuesday will be stormy in the morning, and the “muggies” remain with us. It will be hot and humid in the afternoon, with highs near 90 degrees and heat indices in the mid-90s. Summer campers and athletes with outdoor practices will need to take frequent water breaks and stay in or near air conditioned areas.

We continue to sizzle Wednesday and Thursday, with on-and-off showers and storms. Highs each day will be in the mid- and upper 80s, with feels-like temps in the 90s.

