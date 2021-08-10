Metro Detroit weather: More heat, slight risk for severe storms

DETROIT – The Storm Prediction Center has put all of Metro Detroit at a “slight risk” for severe storms on this Tuesday, yet most of our computer model data keeps the area clear of storms through the daytime.

There’s a warm front pushing through, and I anticipate that heat-induced showers and storms will start firing up with the heat of the afternoon. These scattered showers and storms pose threats of downpours, dangerous lightning and rough winds. Tornadoes can never be ruled out, but for now, we’re not expecting storms to evolve into anything more than just rain and dangerous wind.

Tuesday highs will hit the upper 80s and humidity will keep our heat index in the mid 90s, with a mix of sun and clouds most of the afternoon. Be on guard and keep an eye on the radar through the Local4Casters weather app.

More organized showers and storms will be moving through SE lower Michigan and southern Ontario Wednesday morning. Those showers could also bring a few severe storm cells early Wednesday. Right now, it looks like rain will fall closer to sunrise Wednesday rather than Tuesday night, so we should be on the quiet side most of tonight.

Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:41 p.m.

More rain before the heat breaks

The Storm Prediction Center has put SE lower Michigan and southern Ontario at a “slight” and “marginal” risk for severe storms Wednesday. There will be a formidable line of showers and storms blowing through the region between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. It is tough to say if a line of storms will develop to severe strength that early in the day, but it is possible.

We will see partly sunny skies and more heat and mugginess with highs near 90 degrees. Temps will feel like those dangerous triple digits. We may get into heat advisories around Metro Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday, so we hope you all take it easy and check in on those neighbors.

Thursday will be another hot and muggy day before the heat breaks on Friday. We will likely have active weather once again on Thursday morning, and then another shot at 90°F.

A cold front late Thursday and early Friday will bring a few Friday showers. Those will clear and it will be more comfortable this weekend with sun and low 80s.

