Photos: Storms thrash trees, knock out power in SE Michigan

Ken Haddad

Weather, Michigan, Weather Center
Tree damage from storms in SE Michigan on Aug. 11, 2021.
Tree damage from storms in SE Michigan on Aug. 11, 2021. (WDIV/StormPins)

Local 4 viewers have been submitting photos showing the damage from a line of storms that crossed through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

The severe storms knocked out power to more than 350,000 DTE Energy customers, with dozens of trees uprooted across the region.

Here are some of the photos we’ve received through StormPins. (Submit storm photos here)

Tree was struck by lightening at 3:57 PM
Pins User

Tree was struck by lightening at 3:57 PM

0 s
Warren
Line down on 6 Mile Rd just East of Levan Rd.
ladonnas69

Line down on 6 Mile Rd just East of Levan Rd.

0 s
Livonia
Carleton Michigan.
Pins User

Carleton Michigan.

0 s
Huron Charter Township
Huge winds knocked a large tree into both of our cars and smashed in our roof. Downed wires but everyone is fine.
Amanda

Huge winds knocked a large tree into both of our cars and smashed in our roof. Downed wires but everyone is fine.

0 s
Milan
Milan down trees and lines
shermie97

Milan down trees and lines

0 s
Dundee
Tree on house on North Rd in Fenton mi
Melanie and Eric Raeb

Tree on house on North Rd in Fenton mi

0 s
Fenton
Howell, MI one hour ago
Knotsew29

Howell, MI one hour ago

0 s
Howell

