Photos: Storms thrash trees, knock out power in SE Michigan

Tree damage from storms in SE Michigan on Aug. 11, 2021.

Local 4 viewers have been submitting photos showing the damage from a line of storms that crossed through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.

The severe storms knocked out power to more than 350,000 DTE Energy customers, with dozens of trees uprooted across the region.

Here are some of the photos we’ve received through StormPins. (Submit storm photos here)

Pins User Tree was struck by lightening at 3:57 PM 0 s

ladonnas69 Line down on 6 Mile Rd just East of Levan Rd. 0 s 1

Pins User Carleton Michigan. 0 s

Amanda Huge winds knocked a large tree into both of our cars and smashed in our roof. Downed wires but everyone is fine. 0 s

shermie97 Milan down trees and lines 0 s

Melanie and Eric Raeb Tree on house on North Rd in Fenton mi 0 s