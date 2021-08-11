Cloudy icon
Local News

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan as severe storms move through area

Thousands in the dark in Metro Detroit

Ken Haddad

DETROITStorms are moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with more expected overnight into Thursday morning.

As of 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, more than 342,000 DTE Energy customers were without power, about 15% of the service area.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm

  • Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
  • Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
  • Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
  • Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
  • A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.
  • Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters.

