Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan as severe storms move through area

DETROIT – Storms are moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with more expected overnight into Thursday morning.

As of 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, more than 342,000 DTE Energy customers were without power, about 15% of the service area.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm