Metro Detroit weather: No storms before midnight, but more afterward

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

After a soggy morning with historic rainfall (2.73 inches is a new daily record), Thursday afternoon and evening will be warm and muggy minus much thunderstorm activity. But we are not out of the woods yet because more overnight showers and storms are on the way. Friday will be wet in the morning and mainly dry in the afternoon. It sets the stage for a beautiful weekend we sorely need.

Thursday afternoon is very warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid-80s with heat indices in the 90s. For anyone without power or air conditioning, do everything you can to stay hydrated (with water), cool and healthy. Also, do what you can to check on and help your neighbors.

The rain we’ve received not only set a record, it bumped our precipitation deficit to a surplus for the month and for the year. This month now has 3.91 inches of rain so far -- a surplus of 2.57 inches. The year has 22.67 inches making for a surplus of 0.84 inches.

Ad

Thursday evening still feels like a sauna under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 80s and upper 70s before midnight with heat indices in the middle and upper 80s.

Sunset is at 8:38 p.m.

Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms will set up to our southwest and arrive between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday. Wet weather with heavy downpours and thunder and lightning overtake the region through breakfast time and the morning drive Friday.

By Friday afternoon, it will be warmer but drier for the most part. Highs will be near 85 degrees with more tolerable humidity and heat indices. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers near the big lakes and the Detroit and St. Clair rivers.

Saturday and Sunday will be bright, warm and delightful. It will be much more comfortable with daytime highs in the low 80s and nighttime/early morning lows in the low 60s. Perfect weekend for many to clean up or relax.

Ad

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs in the low 80s.

The chance of showers returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temps will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.