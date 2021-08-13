Metro Detroit weather: Severe weather’s last gasp ahead of relief

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Maybe the myth of Friday the 13th inspired it, but we had one final round of severe thunderstorms in Lenawee and Monroe Counties. Emphasis on “had” because they are leaving, the rest of Friday will be calm with drier air arriving. In fact, the weekend looks and feels spectacular. We have until the middle of next week to enjoy and use excellent weather to our advantage. Wet weather returns by the middle of next week.

The line of severe weather is the leading edge of a front that is pushing through the region Friday afternoon. Temperatures fall and the humidity drops Friday evening and overnight. Temperatures slip from the 80s to the 70s by dinnertime and afterward. Under clearing skies, the mercury falls to the 50s and low 60s by daybreak. This is what is needed, especially for families without power or air conditioning.

Sunset this evening is at 8:37 p.m. Sunrise Saturday is at 6:40 a.m.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and delightful. This is perfect weather for continued recovery and outdoor games and festivities. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be just as wonderful. We’ll have abundant sunshine in the morning and partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be warm, again, with highs just above 80 degrees.

Wonderful weather is here for us Monday. It will be seasonably warm with comfortable humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Showers return by Tuesday afternoon. It will be warmer despite increasing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Warm, again, with highs near 85 degrees.

