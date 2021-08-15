Metro Detroit weather: Another nice day before the humidity returns

DETROIT – After a great start to the weekend on Saturday, we’re looking forward to an awesome finish Sunday.

On Sunday, we’ll again see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Temperatures are a touch cooler to start Sunday, so that will result in highs being a notch cooler in the afternoon. The humidity is again not much of a factor in Sunday’s forecast, but that changes during the work-week.

Monday is our first day with the chance for rain, but it’s not great. A few showers are possible later in the day, mainly in the south zone.

Tuesday has a better chance for a few pop up showers and storms. But Wednesday is our next good chance for scattered showers and storms to develop through the day.

Along with rain chances going up this week, so does the heat and the humidity. It’s going to again feel tropical-like by the middle of the week.

Heat index values will be in the upper 80s by Wednesday.

