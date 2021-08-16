Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers the second half of Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

We have lingering showers that are scattered about Southeast Michigan, mainly on the eastern side near Detroit, the big lakes and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers. Rain is falling gently and moderately in spots and will continue to do so through Monday evening. Monday night becomes drier and remains mild. It will be warmer Tuesday with storms late. We have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms mid-week with higher temps and higher humidity.

Monday afternoon and evening will have spotty showers. There’s little chance of any thunder and lightning, and wetter conditions are more likely on the east side of the region. Before the sun sets, it will be warmer where it is not raining with temps in the middle 70s from central Oakland County and Interstate 275 westward. It will be cooler where it is cloudier and wetter with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s from communities closer to Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Monday night will become mostly to partly cloudy. It will be mild with overnight lows in the 60s. Patchy fog will form with a calm wind in spots.

Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s. It will become more muggy, and that will lend itself to a few showers and thunderstorms forming. By 4 p.m. and afterward, scattered showers and storms will blossom over Motor City area communities and drift slowly from south to north. Stay on guard for heavy downpours and any lightning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer and more humid. Each day will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s Tuesday and in the middle 80s Wednesday.

Keep your umbrellas and safe driving skills handy Friday and Saturday. More showers and storms are in the forecast with summer-like conditions. Temps climb to the middle 80s with heat indices near 90 degrees.

