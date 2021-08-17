Metro Detroit weather: Return of the summer heat and humidity

With some Monday moisture lingering early this morning, we will see patchy fog around Metro Detroit to get going on this Tuesday. Temps have cooled into the low and mid 60s and the worst of the fog will be in areas that saw some rain recently along with cooler morning temps. Just be on the lookout for soupy, foggy spots as many of you hit the road. Will you need the umbrella today? Shower chances are not real high, but you might as well keep it handy for late today, and at times the rest of the week.

Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m.

The big weather story for Pure Michigan will be the return of the summer heat and humidity after a few days in the pleasant 70s. We will see sunshine filtered by some clouds coming and going today and touch and go sunshine this afternoon will help boost us into the low 80s or warmer. The humidity is on the rise too with winds SSE 5-10 mph and a heat index a couple of degrees warmer than the air temps. More heat and humidity does lead to instability in the atmosphere and we will see a few spotty pop up showers in the afternoon including the chance for a little thunder and lightning. Most of Metro Detroit will have better and better rain chances as we get through the middle of the week into the weekend.

Sunset is at 8:31 p.m.

There are many signs that our rain chances will increase in the middle and end of this work week. There’s more moisture pouring in here, remnants from Tropical Storm Fred that will be streaming into the Great Lakes from the deep south more so on Wednesday. There’s also a closed upper level low pressure system that will linger over Pure Michigan for a few days and that leads to more lift and shower and storm development. There doesn’t appear to be any risk of severe weather this week although, we could see scattered, heavier showers starting Wednesday afternoon. Highs will get into the mid 80s on Hump Day and all the way through the weekend. So expect warm and muggy weather with summer storms popping in the afternoon heat, some of those will be water soaked storms with brief downpours later Wednesday, and even more so on Thursday, and Friday.

There is a cold front coming but not until the end of the weekend, so it looks like a very warm Saturday and Sunday around here. Get it while you can because we head back to school before you know it.

