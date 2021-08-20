Metro Detroit Weather: Hot but dry Friday

DETROIT – By now, there are no secrets or hidden layers to our Pure Michigan weather, so expect more of the same this Finally Friday morning around Metro Detroit. That means it’s a little warm and muggy to get started with temps in the mid 60s to near 70F as you head out under mostly clear skies and some patchy fog in some of our rural areas. And, it’s the first time all week we’re advising you to leave the umbrella at home! No, not because it’s only going to rain on your home today, you simply won’t need it. Make it a great day!

SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

We really couldn’t ask for a better way to end the work and school (for some) week as temperatures continue to slowly rise today and into the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies most of the morning and a few clouds join the mix as we heat up with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It’s going to be humid but not unbearable as the heat index will hit 90F or slightly warmer. Don’t forget that sunscreen and a little extra water if you’re spending some time outdoors. Winds are still light NE to SE 3-8 mph and that wind off of the Big Lakes does help reduce the mugginess just a little bit.

SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Saturday looks like another absolute beauty as we start the weekend with tons of sunshine as highs head into the upper 80s with a tad more humidity with winds S 5-10 mph. Sunshine will give way to some high clouds sneaking into Western Michigan in the early afternoon, and that turns our sun into partly sunny skies by late, late afternoon around these parts. It will be a dry day, but those clouds are moving in ahead of a front and some showers on the way for Sunday.

Shower chances increase Sunday as a weak cool front will blow through Metro Detroit in the afternoon. Scattered showers midday means it’s not a washout of a Sunday around here, but plan on a slight delay if you have outdoor plans. Monday looks fabulous with sunshine and mid to upper 80s, and most of Tuesday looks decent before showers and storms arrive late in the afternoon or evening. Those showers will linger into the first part of Wednesday next week. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

