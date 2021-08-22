Metro Detroit weather: Hot week ahead with little relief from the humidity

DETROIT – Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with the humidity making it feel like low 90s (33 degrees Celsius) made for a very uncomfortable afternoon if you don’t like heat and humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours developed in our West Zone during the afternoon, and that threat will continue into the evening hours. NO SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED. Many more of us will not get rain than will, but we’re all at risk so keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans just so you’re not surprised.

The rain ends as the evening progresses, and we’ll have partial cloud cover and some fog developing later at night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius) and a very light northwest wind that won’t make a difference. That’s still uncomfortable, but not as stifling as it was Saturday night.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:23 p.m., and Monday morning’s sunrise is at 6:49 a.m.

By the way, take a look at tonight’s full moon -- it’s technically classified as a Blue Moon, but not by the traditional definition you’re used to. I explain this in a very short video on the Local4Casters app (it’s only 43 seconds long -- I won’t waste your time).

Any clouds and fog we have first thing Monday morning will move out, and we’ll be mostly sunny by afternoon. It’ll still be hot, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s (30-31 degrees Celsius), but we’ll take a bit off the humidity due to lower dewpoint temperatures coming in.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible -- most of us likely won’t see one. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and the humidity increases once again by late afternoon. Ugh.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly sunny, hot and humid on Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius), and some thunderstorms possible.

Partly cloudy with a possible shower or thunderstorm Wednesday night, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, but I’m not certain if the cold front coming through late Wednesday night will be far enough south of us to remove a shower chance from the forecast. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity gradually easing off.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly sunny on Friday with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

It’s too early to get specific about next weekend’s thunderstorm chances and timing, but my initial thought is for isolated to scattered afternoon chances. Unfortunately, we’ll heat up again into the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity roaring back into the area, which will keep overnight lows only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

