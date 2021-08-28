Metro Detroit weather: Warm, muggy night before high heat returns this weekend

DETROIT – Relief from a workweek like this comes in form of a cool treat along with a working air conditioner. We’ll need both tonight and all weekend.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Overnight lows in the low and mid 70s. It will feel like it’s near 80 degrees nearly all night.

Sunrise is at 6:55 a.m.

We have an Air Quality Alert for Detroit and nearly all of Southeast Michigan Saturday. It will be sizzling hot with highs near 90 degrees or more. The heat index will reach 100 degrees or more in many locations. It will be dangerous, so remember to hydrate with water. Indoors with air conditioning is the place to be. Anyone outdoors must take frequent water breaks with any activity at any time.

There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly after 3 p.m.

Sunday will be hazy, hot and humid, too. Afternoon temps soar back to 90 degrees or more with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s.

Ad

More organized shower and thunderstorm activity arrives Sunday evening to Monday morning with a cold front.

That frontal boundary brings relief from the high heat and humidity. After morning showers, Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and not as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be brighter, warm and much less humid. Highs will be between 80 and 85 degrees each day under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android