Metro Detroit weather: Relief is here Monday night

DETROIT – Relief is here. No more high heat, no more high humidity starts tonight and lasts through the week. As the veterans and newcomers say, “Nuff said.”

Monday night will be mainly clear, cooler and much more comfortable. We can enjoy some natural air conditioning with a breeze through the windows while sleeping. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Ida and its remnants remain to our south Tuesday through mid-week.

Tuesday itself will be mostly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs will be just above 80 degrees with seasonable humidity.

Students beginning school this week can continue to prepare for outdoor recess Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Early morning temperatures at the bus stop will be in the 50s and 60s each day. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

We have fantastic weather for the start of Arts, Beats and Eats Friday. The afternoon’s temps will be just above 80 degrees under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Labor Day weekend looks good. There’s a chance of rain each day, but it will not be a wash-out. All three days will have partly sunny skies, and be warm. Highs in the low 80s. Favorable conditions to take one last dip before the unofficial end of summer.

