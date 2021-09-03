Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Chance for rain returns this weekend
- The chances still don’t look spectacular, but they are there this weekend. Still -- don’t cancel any plans.
- Later Saturday into the pre-dawn hours Sunday looks to be the best chance to see a few showers.
Better chance for rain next week
- Another system, which is a bit more organized brings us a better chance for showers, maybe storms later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Hovering around normal
- Average high is in the upper 70s this time of the year -- and we’ll be on either side of it for the next week.
Other weather headlines
Sunset before 8 p.m.
- On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.
Less than 13 hours of daylight
- On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.