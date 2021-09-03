Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Chance for rain returns this weekend

  • The chances still don’t look spectacular, but they are there this weekend. Still -- don’t cancel any plans.
  • Later Saturday into the pre-dawn hours Sunday looks to be the best chance to see a few showers.

Better chance for rain next week

  • Another system, which is a bit more organized brings us a better chance for showers, maybe storms later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hovering around normal

  • Average high is in the upper 70s this time of the year -- and we’ll be on either side of it for the next week.

Other weather headlines

Sunset before 8 p.m.

  • On Sept. 5 the sun will set at 7:59 p.m.

Less than 13 hours of daylight

  • On Sept. 4 we will have 13 hours of daylight. This number continues to go down through Dec. 21.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

