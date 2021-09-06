Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 6, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 6, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Strong to severe storms later Tuesday
- Models in good agreement that evening storms are likely Tuesday.
- Timing: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., may have to tweak an hour or two in the next 24 hours.
- Impacts: Strong damaging winds will be the biggest threat for us, but localized flooding, hail and tornadoes are also possible.
- We are under a slight risk (2 of 5) for severe weather via the Storm Prediction Center.
Slim rain chances Wednesday and Thursday
- A couple of disturbances will swing through on the back side of the Tuesday storms -- bringing us slight chances for a few drops Wednesday and Thursday.
- The best chance to see any rain these days will probably be the further north you go towards the thumb.
Another chance for rain Saturday
- Another system moves in Saturday, but it’s not nearly as potent as the system Tuesday.
- Still a few showers look possible on Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a wash out.
Other headlines
Hurricane Huron anniversary
- This storms anniversary is Sept. 11-15, 1996, the peak of which was on Sept. 14.
- No it was not an actual hurricane -- but it looked like it from satellite views and in some aspects behaved like one when looking at certain meteorological dynamics. (More on this later this week).
Hurricane Ike Anniversary
- Hurricane Ike’s landfall anniversary is Sept. 13.
- Ike was the 7th costliest hurricane in U.S. history and killed over 200 people. But what relates us to this storm the most is that the remnants of this storm moved over SE MI, which is pretty rare.