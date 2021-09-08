Metro Detroit Weather: Cooling down after storms

DETROIT – Lingering showers overnight are all but gone after Tuesday evening’s dangerous storm line blew through Metro Detroit. We are constantly updating power outages and when power will be restored on ClickOnDetroit.com. Meantime, a cold front is pushing through our area early this morning, so we have clearing skies and slightly cooler air slowly returning to Michigan north to south through the morning, and throughout your day. Temps are in the low to mid 60s with a few folks dipping into the upper 50s with that pesky patchy fog as you head out and about into improving weather conditions.

SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

We should see plenty of morning sunshine on this Hump Day yet highs will hover in the mid to upper 70s later this afternoon. The dew point temps and humidity are also down today and the winds are not quite as gusty as Tuesday when we saw 80s for highs. Instead, our winds are mainly from the west today W 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times. There’s cooler air moving in with a weak disturbance that may bring a few sprinkles or light showers later this afternoon but don’t expect much more rain this week after slight chances today and tomorrow afternoon. These will be widely scattered, light rain showers at best the next two days.

SUNSET: 7:55 PM

You will wake up to temps in the 40s and 50s on Thursday and Friday mornings, and tomorrow’s highs will struggle in spots to even get into the 70s. Most of Metro Detroit south of I-69 should see low to maybe mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Again, an isolated rain shower or two is possible, just not very likely into the afternoon. Cooler breezes will be lighter NW 5-12 mph and that may keep parts of our North Zone in the upper 60s most of the afternoon.

Friday is a big day because it’s the end of a short post-holiday week where all the kids returned to school. So, big High School Football games and the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for our children. It’s a brisk star but sunshine will help Friday highs hit mid 70s with a few neighborhoods flirting with 80F. The weather looks great for Friday Night football games around Metro Detroit with upper 60s as you’re cheering on your team. And, the start of the weekend looks nice with Saturday sun and gusty, warming winds taking us well into the 80s. It should be a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and the first half of Sunday. Clouds will increase into the afternoon and we do have a shot at showers Sunday evening and Monday, and maybe Tuesday too all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We’ll keep you posted as the weekend gets closer. You should know that the Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

