Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Isolated shower chances Wednesday and Thursday

  • There are a few spotty showers up near Saginaw -- and a couple of these may work their way down north of M-59 today, but most if not all stay dry.
  • Thursday will be a similar setup to today -- with again most if not all staying dry.

Weekend sneak peek

  • Rain chances going down this weekend, but still can’t completely rule it out.
  • For the most part the weekend is looking OK and warmer with highs back in the 80s.

Rain chances return next week

  • A bit of a better chance for rain returns late Sunday into Monday of next week.
  • These chances linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, but no big storms are expected.

