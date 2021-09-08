Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Isolated shower chances Wednesday and Thursday
- There are a few spotty showers up near Saginaw -- and a couple of these may work their way down north of M-59 today, but most if not all stay dry.
- Thursday will be a similar setup to today -- with again most if not all staying dry.
Weekend sneak peek
- Rain chances going down this weekend, but still can’t completely rule it out.
- For the most part the weekend is looking OK and warmer with highs back in the 80s.
Rain chances return next week
- A bit of a better chance for rain returns late Sunday into Monday of next week.
- These chances linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, but no big storms are expected.