Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening under fair skies

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This afternoon is warm with milky sunshine. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We have good weather on tap for Michigan football this evening. The Wolverines host Washington at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Saturday evening will be warm with fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 7:49 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 7:10 a.m.

Sunday will be partly sunny and hotter and more humid. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. The atmosphere will be more unstable and showers and storms from the west travel over Southeast Michigan in the afternoon and evening. There is a better chance of heavier and more widespread wet and stormy weather in the Motor City and north of Eight Mile Road.

Ad

Any wet weather is gone by daybreak, Monday. The day will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees or just a bit more.

Tuesday will be steamy, again, with sunshine and clouds and the mercury returning to the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of showers, too. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.