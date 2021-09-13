Metro Detroit weather: Storms possible this afternoon with warmer temps

DETROIT – Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for those inland or away from the big lakes, and a little bit cooler closer to those lakes.

We could see parts of Metro Detroit in the upper 60s to low 70s most of the day, with mostly cloudy skies and winds moving ENE to ESE at 5-10 mph.

We have been put in a “marginal risk” category for severe weather today, so we will be watching for a few storms to pop in the warmest part of the day later this afternoon. It is a weak risk. The storms will be stronger across Wisconsin and Minnesota later on. We will keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

Today’s sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

More storm chances

Tuesday brings a much better chance for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has put Metro Detroit in a “slight risk” category for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and/or evening. It is going to be a very warm and unstable day Tuesday, with muggy highs in the mid-to-upper 80s under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

A cool front will sweep through late in the day, sparking storms that are capable of gushing downpours, deadly lightning and dangerous wind gusts. Eyes to the skies!

Wednesday may start a little stormy, at least in the overnight hours. Those showers chances will fade into the late morning and afternoon Wednesday, as highs hang only in the mid 70s and are a little less muggy. Skies should become partly sunny late in the day Wednesday, and then the sun will stick around for a while heading into next weekend.

That’s right, Thursday through Sunday will be mostly sunny and warming back into the 80s. Summer is hanging on!

