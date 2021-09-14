Metro Detroit weather: Warm day with strong storms on tap

The uncomfortable air will continue to get warmer and more humid and you can feel it this morning. Watch out for patchy fog as you get going on this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit. Temps are in the upper 50s to mid 60s and some of the cooler spots are where fog is more likely outside of the city. It’s mostly cloudy without any precipitation just yet, but storms will come into play late in our day and some will be on the strong to severe side.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m.

It’s more clouds than sun early in the day all around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and it’s going to take some sun for our temps to take off. Satellite shows only partly sunny skies through most of the morning with more sunshine busting out by lunchtime and into the early afternoon. Some sun and a warming wind SW 6-16 gusting 20-30mph will help us warm into the mid 80s and it will feel a few degrees warmer with more and more humidity pouring in. The trouble comes from a very unstable sky from the heat and a cold front on the way into and through Metro Detroit later in the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Metro Detroit in a Slight Risk for Severe Storms late, late afternoon into the evening hours. So, it’s eyes to the skies after 3 or 4 p.m. with the possibility of storms producing damaging winds and large hail, in addition to isolated gushing downpours. Some signs of wind shear means that an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as a strong line of storms moves through from northwest to southeast.

Sunset is at 7:44 p.m.

Showers and storms will linger into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. But, scattered showers will taper off during the morning hours and we will get back into a nice balance of clouds and sun Hump Day with highs in the mid 70s. The humidity will take a very brief break midweek and then it’s back into full summer mode for this last week and weekend of Summer. The Autumnal Equinox or official start of Fall is next Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. We will be getting back into the 80s Thursday or Friday and into your weekend.

Thursday looks tranquil, but model data is split on partly sunny skies versus mostly sunny skies and that will have an impact on our highs. Right now, partly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all look very warm and bright with highs in the mid 80s. We may see some showers and storms early next week and we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

