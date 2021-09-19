Metro Detroit weather: Clear and cool tonight, warm tomorrow

After an afternoon of blue skies and warm, comfortable conditions, we’ll see a gorgeous yellow and orange sunset this evening. It will be mild by sunset and afterward, then cooler overnight under clear skies. Tomorrow will be warmer. It remains warmer than average until the first day of fall.

After an afternoon of blue skies and warm, comfortable conditions, we’ll see a gorgeous yellow and orange sunset this evening. It will be mild by sunset and afterward, then cooler overnight under clear skies. Tomorrow will be warmer. It remains warmer than average until the first day of fall.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Tonight is the perfect night for stargazing to become closer and learn about our solar system. After cool to chilly conditions overnight, it becomes warmer tomorrow with more sunshine. Higher than average afternoon temperatures are in the forecast through Tuesday. Then it becomes cooler just in time for the start of autumn.

Saturday night will be cooler with overnight lows in the 50s. Skies will be clear. Jupiter and Saturn will be a spectacular sight to the right of the moon in the southern sky. Left of the moon, Uranus and Neptune can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

There is a better chance of rain by Monday afternoon, Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm with afternoon and evening showers. It will still be warmer than average with highs in the low 80s.

Ad

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

Autumn begins with the fall equinox at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. It will be wet in the morning with rain showers and drier in the afternoon. It will be cooler and fittingly more fall-like with highs near 70 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and feel like fall. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 60s after nighttime and morning lows in the 40s and low 50s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android