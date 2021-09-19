Metro Detroit weather: Spectacular weather for the summer’s final Sunday

Skies will be mainly clear overnight. Temperatures fall to the upper 50s and 60s.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

We are rounding out the final weekend of Summer 2021 on a high note. We have powder blue skies and warm, comfortable conditions. The weather is perfect for any outdoor festivals send gatherings. Tonight will be calm and cool. It is warm again tomorrow. We have a better chance of rain and lower temperatures the closer you get to Fall 2021.

Sunday afternoon is sunny, warm and delightful. Temperatures are near 80°F. Stay hydrated but it is comfortable enough To stroll around a cider mill or walk around riverside festivals and nature trails and barely break a sweat.

Sunset is at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be fair and mild. The mercury falls only into the 70s.

Are the planet Venus will be setting and briefly visible before 9 PM in the western sky.

If you miss it, no big deal. Individuals and families can still awaken their inner astronomer, scientist or engineer with more sky-gazing. Jupiter and Saturn can be seen to the right of the Moon while Neptune and Uranus will be on the left, Sunday night before midnight.

Skies will be mainly clear overnight. Temperatures fall to the upper 50s and 60s.

Monday becomes partly sunny with increasing clouds. It will be warm again with James near 80°F or more. Showers arrive Monday night.

Tuesday will be wet and warm. as raindrops fall, temperatures climb to the middle and upper 70s.

Autumn 2021 begins with the fall equinox at 3:20 PM, Wednesday. Fittingly, it will be cooler with a chance of rain under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will be near 65°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny with on and off rain, mainly in the morning. Temperatures rebound through 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs between 70 and 75°F.

