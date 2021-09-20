Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring yet another heavy rain threat

After a fantastic Pure Michigan September weekend, we now turn our attention first to increasing humidity, then to a heavy rain threat, and then to a massive temperature swing.

But first, our Manic Monday is off to a fine start, which means a dry commute to work or wait at the bus stop for the kids. Clouds will increase today, however, and scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will dot the area during the afternoon. Not everybody will necessarily get one, but we’re all at risk. Highs should be near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), with temps leveling off or slipping a bit once skies become cloudier. Southeast wind will shift to the south at 7 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:19 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:34 p.m.

A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday night, but I don’t expect any widespread rain. Muggy lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) will make for a very uncomfortable night if you don’t have air conditioning. South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Any rain we get during the bulk of the daylight hours on Tuesday should be scattered…and possibly even widely scattered. However, rain and thunderstorms will increase late afternoon into Tuesday evening, with heavy downpours possible as a strong cold front approaches. Highs in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a steamy day. At this point I am not expecting any severe weather with these storms, but I’ll continue to monitor this.

Rain and storms continue Tuesday night, with temps dropping sharply into the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius) after the cold front passes by…which is no surprise given that the front is simply the front edge of the cold air moving our way.

Most cold fronts that move across our area just keep on moving, but this one is going to stop just to our east as a cut-off low pressure area aloft develops, which will then develop a surface low that will remain in close proximity to us Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing a resurgence of the rain. This time, however, we’ll be in the colder air mass, so breezy rain will be accompanied by highs only near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius). What a crummy day.

Rain should taper off to just showers on Thursday, with highs still only near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

While there are still some important differences among the computer models, all of the models still suggest that two-and-a-half to four inches of TOTAL rain is possible through Thursday. Obviously, if this falls in a short period of time, then we’ll have more flooding issues. However, if we can spread this rain out and minimize the actual heavy downpours, then this amount of water will be a much-needed soil moisture recharge since parts of the area are abnormally dry according to the latest Drought Monitor.

We should get through our Friday dry, with highs recovering to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Another cold front will cross the area late Friday night. If we can get this front out of here by first thing Saturday morning, then we’ll get through the day dry. However, if the front slows down by as much as just a few hours, then we may have to carry some showers into Saturday morning before things dry out. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny on Sunday…another terrific September weekend day…with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).