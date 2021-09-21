Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, warm Monday night with much more rain on the way

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

After a day with mostly scattered light to moderate showers and a few heavier ones, Monday tonight will be overcast and warm. The tide turns tomorrow and the middle of this week. More rain is coming, and it will be comprised of scattered to wide spread heavy showers and storms and a few lighter ones at the end.

Monday night will be cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m.

Tuesday will have some scattered rain re-develop by breakfast time and afterward for the morning.

Wednesday afternoon has a chance of heavier scattered showers and thunderstorms by 3 p.m. and afterward. Some of these storms might have gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms become heavier and more widespread by dinnertime Tuesday and Tuesday night before midnight. A cold front combines with the tropical moisture overhead to create flooding rains that remain possible through the middle of this week.

Temperatures drop and rain showers pummel the region Wednesday. The mercury drops to the 50s during the day and many Detroiters pick up one to two inches of rain just as Wednesday afternoon is starting.

As time goes on another inch or two is possible through Thursday.

Fall begins with the autumnal equinox at 3:20 p.m.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It remains cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s during the day.

Friday will be sunnier and milder. Highs near 70 degrees.

A fast moving cold front brings some rain Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon becomes brighter with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The first Sunday of Fall looks great with sunshine and mild conditions. Highs will be in the low 70s.

