Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch in place for at least 24 hours

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Today’s scattered showers are just an appetizer for the main course of heavy rain to come to Detroit and southeast Michigan from tonight through Thursday.

In fact, two main courses of torrential downpours are likely starting from now. Fortunately, we have time to prepare.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm and humid with misty conditions throughout much of the Motor City and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. Farther west from Lenawee and Washtenaw counties through Livingston and Genesee counties and in the thumb, scattered showers will fall. Temperatures will hover in the low and mid 70s.

Sunset is at 7:32 p.m.

More moisture quickly flows in from the south Tuesday evening. In no time, we go from scattered showers to widespread rain closer to sunset and afterward. Light to moderate rain will be prevalent with pockets of heavier rain before midnight. After midnight, moderate to heavy rain will be the norm much of the time.

As a cold front moves through the dark, it cools off quickly. Temperatures fall from the 60s to the low and middle 50s by dawn.

By lunchtime Wednesday, many neighborhoods will easily pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain. And this is just the first wave of pounding, wet weather.

Wednesday afternoon will have steady light to moderate rain and it will be cool. Astronomical fall begins with the autumnal equinox at 3:20 p.m. Temperatures will be in the cool 50s to near 60 degrees.

The second wave of torrential downpours arrives Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. Another 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Grand totals of this two and a half and three-day weather event will be 2 to 4 inches.

Please do what you can, now, to prepare for any potential flooding.

Clean and clear all gutters

Point and extend downspouts as far away from your home as possible

Move valuables and appliances from the basement to higher floors (or, at least, higher shelves)

Clear street drains and gutters

Check on neighbors

Thursday afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Friday will be brighter and milder with highs near 70 degrees.

Saturday will have a quick shot of rain from a separate front. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunday will be sunnier and milder, again, with daytime temps near 70 degrees.

