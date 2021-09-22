Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain continues

  • Widespread steady rain continues to fall this afternoon, and probably won’t stop until early Friday morning.
  • We’ve already gotten 1″-4″+, but another 1″-2.5″ is expected.

Flooding

  • Flood watch area wide continues until 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Flood warnings have been posted for individual rivers/areas:
    • Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.
    • Middle Rouge River near Dearborn Heights in Wayne County.
    • Lower Rouge River at Dearborn in Wayne County.
    • Rouge River at Detroit in Wayne County.
    • North Branch Clinton near Mt. Clemens in Macomb County.
    • Clinton River at Mt. Clemens affecting Macomb County.

Drying out Friday

  • There may be a pre-dawn shower early Friday, but otherwise we’re drying out, clouds are breaking and we’re warming back to near 70 degrees.

More rain Saturday

  • Another front moves through early Saturday and bring us a few showers, mainly early in the day.

