Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain continues
- Widespread steady rain continues to fall this afternoon, and probably won’t stop until early Friday morning.
- We’ve already gotten 1″-4″+, but another 1″-2.5″ is expected.
Flooding
- Flood watch area wide continues until 8 a.m. Thursday
- Flood warnings have been posted for individual rivers/areas:
- Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.
- Middle Rouge River near Dearborn Heights in Wayne County.
- Lower Rouge River at Dearborn in Wayne County.
- Rouge River at Detroit in Wayne County.
- North Branch Clinton near Mt. Clemens in Macomb County.
- Clinton River at Mt. Clemens affecting Macomb County.
Drying out Friday
- There may be a pre-dawn shower early Friday, but otherwise we’re drying out, clouds are breaking and we’re warming back to near 70 degrees.
More rain Saturday
- Another front moves through early Saturday and bring us a few showers, mainly early in the day.