View here: SE Michigan rainfall totals since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Here’s a closer look at the rainfall totals since this week’s rain started Tuesday afternoon in Metro Detroit.
The region remains under a flood watch through Thursday morning.
These totals will be updated:
- Adrian -- 1.55 inches
- Algonac -- 1.52 inches
- Ann Arbor -- 3.50 inches
- Brighton -- 1.50 inches
- Chelsea -- 1.60 inches
- Clarkston -- 1.72 inches
- Dearborn -- 2.48 inches
- Farmington -- 3.52 inches
- Farmington Hills -- 4.84 inches
- Garden City -- 2.81 inches
- Grosse Pointe Farms -- 2.60 inches
- Highland -- 2.32 inches
- Howell -- 1.70 inches
- Lapeer -- 1.34 inches
- Manchester -- 1.89 inches
- Marine City -- 2.10 inches
- Marysville -- 2.18 inches
- Milan -- 2.00 inches
- Mount Clemens -- 1.68 inches
- Morenci -- 1.27 inches
- Pontiac -- 2.80 inches
- Port Huron -- 1.90 inches
- Richmond -- 2.98 inches
- Romulus -- 2.43 inches
- Roseville -- 1.69 inches
- Saline -- 2.55 inches
- Southgate -- 2.73 inches
- St. Clair Shores -- 1.07 inches
- Troy -- 3.96 inches
- Warren -- 3.72 inches
- White Lake -- 2.08 inches
- Whitmore Lake -- 1.90 inches
- Wixom -- 2.31 inches
- Wyandotte -- 2.48 inches
