View here: SE Michigan rainfall totals since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Here’s a closer look at the rainfall totals since this week’s rain started Tuesday afternoon in Metro Detroit.

The region remains under a flood watch through Thursday morning.

These totals will be updated:

Adrian -- 1.55 inches

Algonac -- 1.52 inches

Ann Arbor -- 3.50 inches

Brighton -- 1.50 inches

Chelsea -- 1.60 inches

Clarkston -- 1.72 inches

Dearborn -- 2.48 inches

Farmington -- 3.52 inches

Farmington Hills -- 4.84 inches

Garden City -- 2.81 inches

Grosse Pointe Farms -- 2.60 inches

Highland -- 2.32 inches

Howell -- 1.70 inches

Lapeer -- 1.34 inches

Manchester -- 1.89 inches

Marine City -- 2.10 inches

Marysville -- 2.18 inches

Milan -- 2.00 inches

Mount Clemens -- 1.68 inches

Morenci -- 1.27 inches

Pontiac -- 2.80 inches

Port Huron -- 1.90 inches

Richmond -- 2.98 inches

Romulus -- 2.43 inches

Roseville -- 1.69 inches

Saline -- 2.55 inches

Southgate -- 2.73 inches

St. Clair Shores -- 1.07 inches

Troy -- 3.96 inches

Warren -- 3.72 inches

White Lake -- 2.08 inches

Whitmore Lake -- 1.90 inches

Wixom -- 2.31 inches

Wyandotte -- 2.48 inches

