View here: SE Michigan rainfall totals since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Here’s a closer look at the rainfall totals since this week’s rain started Tuesday afternoon in Metro Detroit.

The region remains under a flood watch through Thursday morning.

These totals will be updated:

  • Adrian -- 1.55 inches
  • Algonac -- 1.52 inches
  • Ann Arbor -- 3.50 inches
  • Brighton -- 1.50 inches
  • Chelsea -- 1.60 inches
  • Clarkston -- 1.72 inches
  • Dearborn -- 2.48 inches
  • Farmington -- 3.52 inches
  • Farmington Hills -- 4.84 inches
  • Garden City -- 2.81 inches
  • Grosse Pointe Farms -- 2.60 inches
  • Highland -- 2.32 inches
  • Howell -- 1.70 inches
  • Lapeer -- 1.34 inches
  • Manchester -- 1.89 inches
  • Marine City -- 2.10 inches
  • Marysville -- 2.18 inches
  • Milan -- 2.00 inches
  • Mount Clemens -- 1.68 inches
  • Morenci -- 1.27 inches
  • Pontiac -- 2.80 inches
  • Port Huron -- 1.90 inches
  • Richmond -- 2.98 inches
  • Romulus -- 2.43 inches
  • Roseville -- 1.69 inches
  • Saline -- 2.55 inches
  • Southgate -- 2.73 inches
  • St. Clair Shores -- 1.07 inches
  • Troy -- 3.96 inches
  • Warren -- 3.72 inches
  • White Lake -- 2.08 inches
  • Whitmore Lake -- 1.90 inches
  • Wixom -- 2.31 inches
  • Wyandotte -- 2.48 inches

