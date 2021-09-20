Metro Detroit live weather radar and alerts: Tracking potential for heavy rain this week

METRO DETROIT – We’re tracking the potential for heavy rain in Metro Detroit.
Current weather alerts
- There are no current weather alerts in Metro Detroit.
Forecast: What to expect
From the Local4Casters on Monday morning:
Clouds will increase today, however, and scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, will dot the area during the afternoon. Not everybody will necessarily get one, but we’re all at risk. Any rain we get during the bulk of the daylight hours on Tuesday should be scattered, and possibly even widely scattered. However, rain and thunderstorms will increase late Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with heavy downpours possible as a strong cold front approaches.
