Metro Detroit weather: Autumn roaring in with alerts for flooding and wind

This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

DETROIT – Flood Warnings are in effect for the Clinton, Huron and Rouge Rivers indefinitely.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

A Lake Shore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect of Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

There is so much to get to and so much to be wary of today, tonight and much of tomorrow.

Rain continues to pour down in sheets across the region. If there is any silver lining, it is the fact that huge amounts of rain are not falling within one hour. Instead, rainfall rates are lower than past events, and the rainfall is spread out over several hours. That said, we still have flooding issues for many homes and many streets.

Please, do everything you can to stay dry and stay safe. This includes using your safe-driving skills; slow down to avoid hydroplaning, pack your patience and “turn around, don’t drown by finding alternate routes when coming across high-standing water.

Wednesday will be wet from the afternoon to the evening and tonight. Many neighborhoods have received 2 to 3 inches of rain. Another 1 to 2 inches are on the way. The autumnal equinox was at 3:20 p.m. ET.

It will be cool and windy during the day. Batten down the hatches in areas with wind gusts 40 to 50 mph, mainly in the Thumb. Clear up any loose debris, including garbage cans, as soon as possible.

Wednesday night will be soggy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Thursday, the first full day of fall, will have scattered moderate rain in the morning and scattered light rain in the afternoon. It remains much cooler than average with afternoon temps in the middle 50s.

Friday will be brighter and milder. Highs near 70 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy skies, Saturday. Cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Grab a poncho before going to the Michigan or Michigan State football games during the day and evening.

Sunday will be sunnier and mild, again. Afternoon temperatures will be back to near 70 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Daytime temps will be between 70 and 75 degrees Monday and Tuesday. After possible showers, Tuesday, Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

