Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain continues
- Low pressure is spinning right overhead, along with a few showers.
- This rain is mostly light, but some moderate showers at times.
- This rain should be wrapping up tonight.
Some rain Saturday
- After drying out Friday with a little more sunshine, another front moves through early Saturday and brings us a few showers. This will be mainly early in the day, but some lingering rain can’t’ be ruled out after noon.
Temperatures back to near normal
- We’ve been spending the last couple days in the 50s -- but we’re back to near normal for the remainder of the forecast as 70s are set to return.
- The exception is Saturday, but we’ll still be in the middle to upper 60s.
Other weather headlines
Daylight under 12 hours
- Sunday will be the first day in a long time that we’ll have less than 12 hours of daylight at Metro Airport.
Normal high back at 70 degrees
- Monday the normal high will be back at 70 degrees. It drops to 69 degrees on Wednesday.