Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain continues

  • Low pressure is spinning right overhead, along with a few showers.
  • This rain is mostly light, but some moderate showers at times.
  • This rain should be wrapping up tonight.

Some rain Saturday

  • After drying out Friday with a little more sunshine, another front moves through early Saturday and brings us a few showers. This will be mainly early in the day, but some lingering rain can’t’ be ruled out after noon.

Temperatures back to near normal

  • We’ve been spending the last couple days in the 50s -- but we’re back to near normal for the remainder of the forecast as 70s are set to return.
  • The exception is Saturday, but we’ll still be in the middle to upper 60s.

Other weather headlines

Daylight under 12 hours

  • Sunday will be the first day in a long time that we’ll have less than 12 hours of daylight at Metro Airport.

Normal high back at 70 degrees

  • Monday the normal high will be back at 70 degrees. It drops to 69 degrees on Wednesday.

