Metro Detroit weather: Spotty sprinkles Sunday evening, warm to mild

Autumn 2021′s first Sunday has sunshine and clouds, and it feels great. It’s so delightful outdoors that some raindrops want to join us. Scattered sprinkles are possible this evening. Temperatures do not dip very far tonight, and it feels cool to mild. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week.

Autumn 2021′s first Sunday has sunshine and clouds, and it feels great. It’s so delightful outdoors that some raindrops want to join us. Scattered sprinkles are possible this evening. Temperatures do not dip very far tonight, and it feels cool to mild. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Autumn 2021′s first Sunday has sunshine and clouds, and it feels great. It’s so delightful outdoors that some raindrops want to join us. Scattered sprinkles are possible this evening. Temperatures do not dip very far tonight, and it feels cool to mild. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week.

Sunset is at 7:23 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. An area of low pressure continues bringing clouds this evening throught early Monday morning. A chance of a spotty sprinkle remains, mainly before and just after midnight

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.But warmer air comes along with it. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The clouds may produce a spotty shower, primarily in the morning or mid day. Most areas will be dry, though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and milder. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 70s each day.

Ad

Thursday and Friday will have more glorious sunshine, and it will be warmer. Temps will be around 75°F.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.