Metro Detroit weather: Clear and cool Monday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The start of the first full week of Autumn 2021 feels like summer.

This afternoon we had sunshine with temperatures way above average. Tonight will be cool and pleasant. Tuesday will not be as warm, but we will see more more blue skies with seasonable conditions.

Monday afternoon’s weather was just right. Highs were near the 80s.

We will have wonderful weather for an outdoor meal Monday evening. It will be clear and mild with temperatures in the 70s.

Monday night will be clear and cool. We can sleep safely with the windows up as overnight lows fall to the 50s.

After a cold front passes, it will not be as warm Tuesday. However temperatures decline only to seasonable levels. With mostly sunny skies overhead, afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F or more.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and mild. Daytime temperatures are going to reach 70°F.

Friday and Saturday become a little warmer with more sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Ad

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android