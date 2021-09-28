Metro Detroit weather: Cool Monday night, mild Tuesday

DETROIT – Our summer-like afternoon is followed by a more fall-like night with some clouds.

Afterward, we have sunshine returning by tomorrow afternoon, and it will be mild. More sunshine is on the way for the rest of this week.

Monday night will be clear and cool. We can sleep safely with the windows up as overnight lows fall to the 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m.

After a cold front passes, it will not be as warm Tuesday. However temperatures decline only to seasonable levels. With mostly sunny skies overhead, afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and a bit milder. Highs will be near 75°F.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and mild. Daytime temperatures are going to reach 70°F.

Saturday becomes a little warmer again with more sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Our next best chance of rain is late Sunday into Monday.

