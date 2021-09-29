Metro Detroit weather: Ready to repeat

The more clouds we get throughout the overnight, the more mild our temperatures stay. So, with fewer clouds this Wednesday morning, we’re seeing Metro Detroit temps in the 50s dipping to the mid and upper 40s for most with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds. Today will stay dry and the forecast is something you can used to.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

While change is or can be good, we don’t have much in the way of change for the rest of the week and being average is just fine. That means another classic Fall day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. You can expect mostly sunny skies around here Wednesday for most of the day and light winds NE 5-10mph tops. These crisp overnights, teamed with pleasant sunshine, is a great recipe for vibrant Fall foliage. Highs today will hit the lower to maybe mid 70s with no rain threats coming anywhere close to us today and we could use a nice break from big rains. The winds from the big lakes keeps east siders and our North Zone just a hair cooler.

Sunset is at 7:18 p.m.

As mentioned, there’s very little that will vary as we get through the rest of the work and school week. An easy way to lock it in your head is to remember our lows will hover around 50 degrees, and highs will be in the neighborhood of 70 degrees or slightly warmer. The winds will remain light and our skies will be mainly clear as the ground stays dry. Enjoy this stretch with a little family apple picking trip or any kind of nature adventure.

The next threat for rain comes this weekend, but will it start Saturday or Sunday? Earlier this week, computer model data had rain moving in late afternoon Saturday into Sunday. However, the models are trending toward a dry Saturday before sunset with increasing clouds and mid 70s. Rain chances then increase Saturday night late into Sunday and it could be a decent, moderate rain on and off to end our weekend. Those showers will lingering into Monday morning of next week.

Your Local4Casters will keep you posted as we get closer to your weekend. By the way, the Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World, and it’s free!

