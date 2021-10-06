Metro Detroit weather: Chance of scattered showers, storms next 2 days

DETROIT – Once again Wednesday, parts of the Thumb were the big winners, with Sanilac County in particular getting plenty of sunshine. But farther south, it’s been mostly clouds --what a contrast to last week, when we had an entire week of blue skies.

The clouds should hold tough most of the night, with an isolated shower possible. Lows will continue mild -- near or a little above 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius), which is well above our long-term average low of 48 degrees (9 degrees Celsius) for this time of year. A northeast wind at only 2 to 5 mph will prevail overnight.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 7:06 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:37 a.m.

This week

Some of us might get a few peeks of sun Thursday and Friday, but we’ll have more clouds than sun. Scattered showers and even thunderstorms are possible both days, so keep a close eye on the free Local4Casters app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans.

It will not rain all day both days. There will be periods where it’s not raining. You’ll see where those breaks are on our radar and can make your plans accordingly.

Highs Thursday in the mid-70s (25 degrees Celsius), lows Thursday night in the low to mid-60s (17 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday in the mid-70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

The weekend weather pattern still is in somewhat of a flux, but I’m starting to develop a general feel for how the weather scenario will play out. It appears the best chance for some scattered showers is Friday night and Saturday night. The only question is whether any of that activity will bleed into our Saturday and Sunday mornings.

At this point, I’d at least plan on the chance for an early shower both days, with the majority of us having dry weather the rest of the days. That’s great news for our first annual Harvestfest, which will take place in Detroit at the Dequindre Cut.

While there will be entertainment and activities for kids, I’m told there will also be a one-mile stretch with 60 food trucks. Jon Witz, famed organizer of Arts, Beats and Eats, should have just called this weekend’s festival “Eats, Eats and Eats!”

As long as partly cloudy skies develop this weekend, we should easily reach the mid-70s (25 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius) on Sunday!

Monday is Columbus Day, a day off work for some, and it appears that the dry, warm weather will persist, with highs again in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius)!

