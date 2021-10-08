Metro Detroit weather: Shower, some storms Thursday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

The gray days of autumn continue with lingering low-hanging clouds, some fog and mist with scattered showers returning. Despite cloudiness, temperatures will be above average. As it remains warm, more rain is expected Friday, but some sunshine returns this weekend.

Thursday has overcast skies throughout most of Southeast Michigan. The occasional appearance of the sun may occur but not for long. Even so, afternoon temperatures reach the low 70s. Scattered showers and storms continue to develop and move around an upper level low into Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Any showers or storms that develop in Ohio or over Lake Erie will arrive in the Motor City area. Neighborhoods south of I-94 get wet first, then areas farther north will see light to moderate showers with occasional heavy downpours. Lightning and thunder is possible but will likely be infrequent.

Thursday evening has a chance of scattered showers and storms. Use caution on roads that are wet and in places with low visibility. It remains mild before the sun sets with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Ad

Sunset was at 7:04 p.m.

Thursday night will be cloudy and cooler. Temperatures fall to the low 60s, though, so furnaces will not have to work very hard. It remains damp, with patchy dense fog reforming by dawn.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers. Similar to today, a few rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Remember, to stay indoors whenever there is any lightning present. It remains warmer than average with highs near 75 degrees.

As the upper low lifts north and weakens, clouds part. Some sunshine returns Saturday. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be warm with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of showers, but highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with evening showers. Before any rain falls, the mercury rises to 80 degrees. This will be the warmest day of next week.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and highs in the low and middle 70s.

Ad

Wednesday becomes mostly sunny. It will be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android