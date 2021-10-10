Metro Detroit weather: Wet, murky Sunday morning then brighter and much warmer conditions arrive

DETROIT – We start with murky and mild conditions again. Ahead of a warm front, showers arrive for the morning and middle of the day. We will not have a washout because the damp weather passes and brighter, much warmer conditions arrive. It will feel like late spring today and summer tomorrow.

Sunday morning will have foggy conditions early with temperatures starting in the 60s. Individuals and families going to services must be careful on roads where it is tough to see. Visibility two miles or less will be common.

Then drivers must be careful on wet roads because scattered light to moderate showers are possible ahead of a warm front.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m.

Wet weather departs Sunday afternoon with some emerging sunshine and rising temperatures. Highs will be near 80 degrees before the afternoon is over.

Sunset is at 6:59 p.m.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

The holiday, Monday, will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Rain is possible Tuesday. Temperatures will be lower, but conditions are going to be mild. Highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday. We can enjoy more fall colors with warm conditions. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

