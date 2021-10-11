Metro Detroit weather: Warm temperatures, then several shower chances throughout week

DETROIT – It felt like summer if you stepped outside early Monday morning, and it sure felt like summer in the afternoon when the temperature hit 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Even if it didn’t hit 80 where you were, it was close enough for government work. What a day!

Warm temperatures

After a dry, balmy evening, clouds increase overnight, and some scattered showers are possible late at night. Lows will continue to be very warm -- only reaching the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius) by dawn Tuesday, with south-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

By the way, Tuesday’s record for the warmest low temperature is 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius), set in 1879. We won’t break that record because temps will drop below that Tuesday evening.

This evening’s sunset is at 6:57 p.m., and Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m.

Shower chances this week

Scattered showers Tuesday morning should end, with some breaks in the clouds developing. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or stray shower in the afternoon, but the better chance is earlier in the day. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Ad

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (17 degrees Celsius), which is still way above our average low of 46 degrees (8 degrees Celsius) this time of year.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday. It’s shaping up to be a very pleasant Hump Day, with highs in the low to mid-70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy Wednesday night, with showers developing. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers and even a rumble of thunder are likely Thursday. Highs in the mid-70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Friday ahead of a solid autumn cold front. Highs should reach the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

I’m seeing some broad agreement in Monday afternoon’s new computer models, and it suggests that the Friday cold front will be off to our east by Saturday morning.

That keeps us partly cloudy and dry for the weekend, albeit with much cooler temperatures than we’re accustomed to as of late. We’ll probably remain in the 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius) most of the day Saturday, and have highs reach the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Ad

Something to keep in mind is that it’ll be breezy this weekend, so you’ll finally be able to put those pumpkin spice lattes to good use!

Our average high this weekend is in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). What will happen later this week is what stock brokers like to call a “correction.” We’ll simply transition from well-above-average temperatures to near-average temperatures.

Obviously, I’ll keep a close eye on the front’s timing and update you on any changes over the next few days.

Weather links: