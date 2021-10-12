Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday before rain chances arrive

DETROIT – A large storm system currently migrating northward across Northern Michigan has spread clouds across Southeast Michigan. While some scattered, light showers dot the western side of the state and areas up north, most of that will miss us.

That leaves the overnight hours mostly cloudy. Perhaps we’ll see a few breaks later at night, with lows in the mid- to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius), with the southwest winds subsiding to 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday evening’s sunset is at 6:56 p.m., and Wednesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m.

This week

We’ll hopefully start our Wednesday with a few breaks of sun, and then see those breaks become more numerous by midday. As long as we can hold the partly cloudy skies for a few hours into the afternoon, highs should have no trouble reaching the low to mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with a few showers possible. It’ll be another unusually mild night for mid-October, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible Thursday. Highs in the mid-70s (23 to 25 degrees Celsius) despite the cloud cover shows you how warm this air mass will be.

A scattered shower is possible Thursday night, but they become more numerous, with even a thunderstorm possible late at night. Lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

It won’t rain all day Friday, but periodic showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of an approaching cold front -- and this front means business, as you’ll read below. Highs Friday in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Showers and possible thunderstorms are likely Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

There’s a change to the weekend forecast. An area of low pressure developing along the Friday cold front and then tracking northeastward along the front will slow its progress, so I now have to keep showers going into Saturday morning, before ending with partial sunshine developing in the afternoon.

It’ll be breezy, with near-steady temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius). Yes, it’ll feel quite chilly Saturday, but keep in mind that we are simply transitioning from well-above average high temperatures to our current average high.

Sunday remains dry and breezy, with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). But at least we’ll have some sunshine.

Longer-term outlook

Most of next week currently looks dry. A weak cold front later Tuesday might trigger a shower, but that appears to be the only rain chance right now. We’ll see if anything changes over the next day or two.

We should initially warm up back into the mid- to upper 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius), then cool off back into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) by the end of the week.

