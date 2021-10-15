Metro Detroit weather: Cool and wet Friday and Friday night

Friday evening will be damp and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s.

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

It feels more like fall on this gray day with wet weather. It remains soggy tonight with chillier conditions. The very start of the weekend may be wet but the rest of it is dry also, it starts cool and ends milder.

Friday will have overcast skies on and off rain showers this afternoon. Yesterday’s discussion appears to be coming true with the chance of severe weather mostly south and east of the region; mostly in the Ohio Valley, Pennsylvania and western New York. Afternoon temperatures language in the lower middle 60s. Just use caution on wet roads and surfaces.

Sunset is at yes 6:51 p.m.

More widespread and slightly heavier rain arrives closer to midnight and shortly afterward Friday night. It becomes chillier overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

Saturday will be damp in the morning with lingering rain showers. Then it becomes drier by breakfast time and after work. Some sunshine will reappear but it will be cool to chilly all day. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will be brighter and milder. Families can have fun preparing for Halloween, costume shopping, we’re going to the pumpkin patch in Apple orchards. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Everyone can enjoy your Michigan fall colors early next week. Skies will be partly the most sunny Monday but daytime temperatures in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°F

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers coming back. Warm with highs near 70°F.

