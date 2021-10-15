Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Michigan Weather Radar Oct. 15, 2021
Michigan Weather Radar Oct. 15, 2021 (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain/storms this afternoon and evening

  • Showers continue this afternoon scattered across the area, but as we get closer to 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., we’ll see heavier downpours and a few storms move in.
  • This activity will be around through 7 p.m., then it looks like we get a break in the action until more rain arrives overnight. (Good news for High School Football games).
  • The severe threat this afternoon and early evening isn’t high, but some heavy downpours/flooding and gusty winds will be something to watch for.

Steady rain overnight

  • Following the storm threat this afternoon and evening, steady rain moves in overnight.
  • This rain continues through daybreak Saturday.

Saturday rain

  • A few showers will be around Saturday morning, but should be exiting the area by lunch time.
  • During the afternoon Saturday, a couple of instability showers can’t be ruled out. These will have little to no impact, and will be more of a nuisance -- but they’ll be dotting the area.

Staying in the 60s

  • No 70s in the forecast -- but we’ll be close Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as we top out in the upper 60s.

