Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Sprinkles or light showers possible tonight

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local weather forecast

Weekend rain chances

  • Overnight tonight a few sprinkles or light showers will be possible, and while these chances continue into the day Saturday, they’re smaller. Still a few spotty light showers can’t be ruled out Saturday.
  • Sunday rain chances increase through the day, especially in the evening in the south zone.
Frost Sunday morning

  • Before the rain gets here later Sunday, it’s going to be COLD to start the day.
  • Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s in the Metro Zone -- middle 30s for the rest of us, so frost looking likely.

Two systems next week

  • The system that develops to our south later Sunday moves in on Monday brining rain.
  • The second system brings us more rain Thursday and Friday. Some of this rain may get here late Wednesday.

Other weather headlines

Sunrise at 8 a.m.

