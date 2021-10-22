Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local weather forecast
Weekend rain chances
- Overnight tonight a few sprinkles or light showers will be possible, and while these chances continue into the day Saturday, they’re smaller. Still a few spotty light showers can’t be ruled out Saturday.
- Sunday rain chances increase through the day, especially in the evening in the south zone.
Frost Sunday morning
- Before the rain gets here later Sunday, it’s going to be COLD to start the day.
- Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s in the Metro Zone -- middle 30s for the rest of us, so frost looking likely.
Two systems next week
- The system that develops to our south later Sunday moves in on Monday brining rain.
- The second system brings us more rain Thursday and Friday. Some of this rain may get here late Wednesday.
Other weather headlines
Sunrise at 8 a.m.
- Next Wednesday the sun will rise at 8 a.m. It continues to rise later and later in the morning through early January (8:02 a.m).