Metro Detroit weather: Early look at this week, Michigan-Michigan State game, Halloween

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – What a crummy day! Rain with a stiff breeze and temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) sure left something to be desired.

There are two silver linings to this cloud. First, this was no surprise. The forecast I laid out for you Friday panned out exactly as expected this past weekend through Monday. Second, the rain, which exceeded 2 inches in some areas (also expected), fell over a long enough period of time as to not cause widespread flooding.

The rain will gradually diminish overnight, with most of us dry by sunrise. The only exception is the Thumb, where wind blowing off of Lake Huron will generate some scattered lake-effect rain showers.

Speaking of Lake Huron, wind gusts approaching 45 mph are possible along the lake’s Michigan shoreline, so the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for that area until 1 a.m. Tuesday, as well as a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday evening’s sunset is at 6:36 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

This week

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday. With a bit of luck, perhaps a few of us become partly cloudy by mid-afternoon, but emphasis will be on the clouds. As mentioned above, some scattered showers are possible in the Thumb, but it’ll be a dry day for the rest of us.

Highs should get near or a little above 50 degrees (10 to 11 degrees Celsius), although a north wind at 10 to 20 mph (with higher gusts) will obviously make it feel cooler.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs recovering into the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Thursday night as a similar-looking storm to our early week system approaches. However, this storm should pass farther to our south than the earlier storm, so we shouldn’t get nearly as much rain. Lows in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Rain continues into Friday, then diminishes to showers Friday night. Highs Friday in the mid-50s (14 degrees Celsius), and lows Friday night in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

What a big weekend ahead! Of course, the big Michigan-Michigan State game is Saturday in East Lansing, and it looks like a dry game with a sun and cloud mix, and temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees (10 to 13 degrees Celsius). The only thing Wolverines and Spartans can agree upon is Maize Sun and Blue Sky on game day -- let’s hope the clouds part!

Sunday, of course, is Halloween, and we should have a dry one for the kids this year! Temperatures during the prime trick-or-treating hours should be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius). Boo!

