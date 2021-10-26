Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy skies ahead of rain chances later this week

DETROIT – What a treat: Clouds eroded across the western and southern parts of Southeast Michigan, giving some of us beautiful blue skies Tuesday. However, moisture off of Lake Huron has contributed to more cloud cover in the Thumb down into the eastern part of the Metro area, so it hasn’t been as pretty there.

All of us, though, have been dealing with those stiff north winds, which made an already cool day feel even cooler.

Tuesday night’s temperature forecast is actually tricky due to the cloud cover. Clouds from the big nor’easter out east are pushing westward, and will push across the area from east to west during the night. Areas that are mostly clear now and stay clear the longest (most notably, our West and South zones), will see temperatures fall quickly in the evening, potentially down into the mid-30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, those areas that remain mostly cloudy (Thumb and the east side) might only drop into the mid-40s (6 degrees Celsius). The north wind should bend a bit to the northwest, and settle down into the 5 to 10 mph range.

Tuesday evening’s sunset is at 6:35 p.m., and Wednesday morning’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

This week

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, and this time we’ll get rid of most of the wind. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius), with a north to northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday, with milder highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops overnight Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Periods of rain are likely Friday, but we won’t get nearly as much rain as we did with this week’s earlier storm. Areas north of M-59 will likely see between one-third and one-half inch of total rain, while areas south of M-59 pick up between one-half and one inch, with the heaviest amounts near the state line.

Highs Friday in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

We’ll still get some rain Friday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Even though Saturday might still see a few lingering showers around at dawn on the east side, those will move out and the rest of the day should be dry, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). That also means dry weather for the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game in East Lansing.

The dry weather continues into Sunday, with a partly cloudy day and highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) -- and a dry Halloween for the kids, too!

Temperatures will be in the low 50s (10 degrees Celsius) for the children going out early, and in the mid- to upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius) for the older kids going out after dark.

