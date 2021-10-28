Metro Detroit weather: Steady rain arrives Thursday night, carries into Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

Clouds have arrived. More rain is next. Then, we have sunshine for Saturday’s big game and Halloween activities on Sunday.

Thursday afternoon remains cloudy and cool. Despite overcast skies, highs remain near 60 degrees. We will have dry weather for the ride home from work, picking students up from school and running any errands.

Sunset is at 6:32 p.m. Thursday.

Scattered showers slowly encroach from the south Thursday evening. Rain drops are more likely after 8 p.m. Between then and midnight, rain will be rather light and scattered. Temps in the upper 50s.

Rain really gets going Thursday night. Widespread, steady rain arrives when many of us are in bed. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid-50s.

Sunrise is at 8:03 a.m.

Friday

Friday will be cool and rainy. Steadiest rain is more likely in the morning. Rain becomes a bit more scattered Friday afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavy, at times, but not for long. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s all day.

Ad

One to two inches of rain are possible by the end of Friday, and that’s over several hours (over 12 or 14). Therefore, flood issues will mainly be in areas that remain very prone and vulnerable -- with pumps that don’t work or on streets with very poor drainage. Remember to clear any gutters of leaves or debris.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will have some stray showers in the morning, then it will be drier in time for the big Michigan-Michigan State football game at noon in East Lansing.

Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Afternoon temps in the mid-50s.

Happy Halloween, Sunday! It will be mostly sunny and milder with highs near 60 degrees. This is perfect trunk-or-treat weather for our youngest ghosts and goblins.

Monsters and witches who go trick-or-treating during the late afternoon or evening with parents will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and chillier conditions. Temps will fall from the 50s to the 40s. Remember to bundle up before going around the neighborhood.

Ad

Next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday becomes mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android