Metro Detroit weather: Warmest day of the week with rain on deck

Clouds haven’t completely broken up and moved out which helps our Thursday morning temps here around Metro Detroit because clear skies might have us five to 10 degrees cooler. Instead, it’s partly to mostly cloudy and dry with temps in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees as you head out and about. It’s light jacket weather early today, and with our warmest day of the week on tap, you’ll be able to shed the jacket later this morning and no need for the umbrella during daylight hours.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Milky sunshine is not a bad thing for Pure Michigan today with highs heading into the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon. So, expect more sunshine than we saw yesterday which isn’t saying much but it will be nice to get some occasional sunshine and pleasant conditions taking us a handful of degrees above our average high which is 57 degrees. Rain is on the way later tonight and overnight, but don’t cancel your outdoor evening plans because showers will be very spotty after the sun goes down this evening.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:32 p.m.

Scattered rain showers will turn into more steady and heavy rain into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario after midnight into Friday morning. That means we’re in for a sloppy and difficult morning drive Friday on a work and school week that begins and ends with rain. We will have a few waves of rain showers coming at us from the south and west and the heaviest rain totals will be in Canada and our South Zone, or areas south of I-94. When it’s all said and done, some of those spots may get 1-2″ of rain, while the rest of us will see rain totals between a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain all day. Most of the steady, heavier showers will break up in the evening which means plan for some wet weather at your High School Football games or any other Friday plans. Hopefully we catch a break and start to dry out Friday night.

Other than a few scattered Saturday morning rain showers, conditions will be drying for our big weekend ahead. Michigan is at Michigan State for a noon kickoff Saturday and clouds will give way to only partly sunny skies with temps in the mid 50s and a stiff north breeze.

Ad

Halloween is Sunday and it looks great right now. Highs will be close to 60F which means we should be Trick or Treating in temps closer to 50-55 degrees Sunday evening and it is dry.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android