Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat weather forecast for Metro Detroit

It’s a rainy Friday, but what does it mean for our Halloween forecast on Sunday evening?

It would be no surprise if our trick-or-treat forecast was super cold, rainy, or maybe even snowy -- it always seems like Mother Nature is pulling a fast one on us around this time of the year. But could we be feeling lucky this season?

Here’s what Local 4Caster Brandon Roux is forecasting for the weekend:

It’s a big weekend ahead with the Michigan Wolverines opposing Michigan State for their annual rivalry football game. Then, it’s Halloween on Sunday.

Friday rain showers will linger through the night and overnight into Saturday morning. So, morning showers are likely Saturday for some areas, especially those East of I-275, with waning showers to the West. East Lansing may get a few sprinkles for tailgaters, but it will be cool and dry for the game, with temps in the low-to-mid 50s and a stiff North breeze.

We will finally get a bit more sunshine on Sunday, and temps will take aim at 60 degrees. We rarely get great days like this on Halloween around Metro Detroit, but we have a good one for you this weekend!

We’ll be under partly cloudy skies and temps will be in the low-to-mid 50s for trick-or-treaters by the evening.

Thankfully, no rain, snow or biting winds -- enjoy it and be safe!

